Heartland business owner lights up sky in Perry Co. for 9/11

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - On Friday, we remember the thousands of lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. One Heartland business owner is lighting up the sky to remind people to never forget.
The owner of Perry County Towing, Glen Morgan, recalls the terrorist attacks on September 11th, but on Friday he is lighting up the sky in remembrance of the twin towers and the lives lost.
“Even if just for a moment it brings everybody back together as one, you know even for an hour or whatever, but as long as nobody every forgets because I know I never will," said Morgan.
Morgan said for years now he has been wanting pay his respects.
“I called blue line sky and talked to them and they gave me the opportunity to get it done and so we pulled the trigger and got it done," he said.
Two massive spotlights sat behind the Perryville National Veteran Memorial for three hours.
The lights stayed on until 11 p.m. on Friday.
