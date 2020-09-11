Gov. Beshear reports 55,704 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - As of 4 p.m. Sept. 11, Gov. Beshear reported that there are at least 55,704 cases in Kentucky.
948 cases were newly reported Friday, 151 of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger.
“This is the third highest number of positive cases we’ve ever had in a single day,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our positivity rate is also going up.”
Gov. Beshear reported nine new deaths Friday, raising the total to 1,044 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
The deaths reported Friday include a 76-year-old woman from Marion County and a 76-year-old man from Pulaski County.
“Remember other people’s health and lives are on the line and we need you to do your part,” said Gov. Beshear. “Do your patriotic duty. Wear your mask. Social distance. So little is being asked of us in this crisis. It just takes a little bit to be a hero right now.”
