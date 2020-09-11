Friday Morning: Partly Cloudy Skies and Fog

A few more clouds over the Heartland this morning with temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s. Light to patchy fog will be around through the mid-morning hours. We will have a few more clouds today so expect partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. There is a small chance of an isolated shower; however, most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will range from the mid 80s north to upper 80s south depending on how much sun is around.