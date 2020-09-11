Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health department has reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
The county has 679 total cases.
“It is so easy to revert to our pre-COVID ways without even realizing it. Be aware of your actions at all times.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“Here at the health department we see how this virus affects every demographic of our community. As individuals, we cannot afford to have a bad day when it comes to prevention measures.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
