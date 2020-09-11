Former Sikeston, Mo. officer facing rape, child molestation charges

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A former Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer is facing charges of rape and child molestation.
Brian Robinson, 32, was taken into custody at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 10. He was charged on Friday morning with first-degree statutory rape, three counts of first-degree sodomy and one count of first-degree child molestation.
He’s being held at the Scott County Jail on no bond.
Sikeston DPS Chief Jim McMillen said Robinson was terminated from his position with the department on Friday morning. He had been with the department for nearly three years.
McMillen confirmed the alleged incident happened when Robinson was 17 years old.
He said the department has one of the strictest application processes in the area. It includes background checks, a psychological test with a third party and more. He said they do everything they can to prevent this type of situation, and they’ll continue to work harder to keep it from happening in the future.
According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, this is a joint investigation between the highway patrol and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
He said it is an active investigation.
