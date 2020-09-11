Food Works to match LINK at West Frankfort Farmers Market

WEST FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Food Works has announced the roll out of the Link Match Double Coupon Program at the West Frankfort Farmers Market on Tuesdays from 3-6 p.m.
Starting Tuesday, Sept. 15 customers can use their LINK card to purchase food at the farmers market and Food Works will give them matching coupons for fresh fruits and vegetables.
For every $1 a customer spends with their LINK card, they also receive a $1 Link Match coupon that can be used at any Illinois farmers market that participates in the program, up to $25 of free fruits and vegetables each week.
“This program is so good for our community because it helps food insecure folks among us to access healthful, nourishing foods and it also supports our local economy,” said Jennifer Paulson, executive director of Food Works. “SNAP recipients double their purchasing power at the farmers market, and when they spend those food dollars with local farmers, bakers and other small food businesses, they are supporting other local families too.”
Funding was received from Experimental Station and Link Up Illinois to help low income families access fresh, healthy foods.
