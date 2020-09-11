First Alert: A little foggy this morning

(KFVS) - A little cloudy this morning with temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s.
Lisa Michaels says light to patchy fog will be around through the mid-morning hours. Expect partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. There is a small chance of an isolated shower; however, most areas will stay dry.
Temperatures will range from the mid 80s north to upper 80s south depending on how much sun is around.
Tonight, we can expect calm weather.
Rain and storm chances are more promising now for Saturday into Saturday night with possible lingering shower activity across Kentucky and Tennessee by Sunday morning. Overall, the day on Sunday looks dry.
Slightly cooler temperatures will arrive next week.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.