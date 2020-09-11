Electricity back on at Golden Nugget, but casino not yet open

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One major business in Lake Charles is making big steps toward recovery but it still has some limits.
Two weeks after Hurricane Laura, the power is back on at the Golden Nugget and it’s operating without a generator but it’s not open to the public just yet.
“It’s a big relief,” Golden Nugget General Manager Greg Hennnigan said of having the lights back on. “We’ve been working 14 to 16 hours since the storm trying to get the place up and running.”
Hennigan says Hurricane Laura left behind some roof damage, causing at least 100 rooms to be out of service. But with the help of a generator they still could operate. He says things aren’t back to normal just yet.
“We had to ship in water - tank loads of water from Texas - just to make sure that we’re able to keep our kitchens going and our bathrooms," Hennigan said.
As soon as the rooms became available, responders from across the country began filling those rooms.
“We have over seven hundred first responders staying here on our property,” Hennigan said.
One of those people is Texas roofer Jose Nunez, here to repair damages to the building.
“It’s good to stay in the workplace,” he said. “I hear some people have no place to stay and have to drive to Beaumont”
Hennigan says although they’ve made one step in recovery, he can’t wait to open back up to the public.
“We’re working with the authorities to make sure we can do so safely,” he said.
Hennigan says it’s a big possibility first responders will be here for months. Once the hotel is back open to the public rooms could be limited.
