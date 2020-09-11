Egyptian Health Department reports 8 new cases of COVID-19 in Saline County

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of eight Saline County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Saline County has had a total of 206 lab confirmed positives, including 3 deaths.
White County has had a total of 147 lab-confirmed positives.
Gallatin County has a total of 69 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including 2 deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation
