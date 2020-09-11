Chaffee woman wins $77,000 Show Me Cash jackpot

CHAFFEE, Mo. (KFVS) - Jo Ann Tatum of Chaffee claimed the $77,000 Show Me Cash jackpot from the Aug. 31 drawing.
She bought the winning ticket at Chaffee One Stop, 304 N. Main St. in Chaffee.
“I didn’t believe it,” she said. “I told the guy he may have to carry me out to my car – I didn’t know if I could walk!”
The winning numbers were 8, 13, 15, 25 and 26.
Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tatum' winning ticket marks the 33rd jackpot-winning ticket sold in 2020.
