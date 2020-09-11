Cairo woman charged with an additional 5 counts of first-degree murder

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officials are arresting and charging Mary A. Davis, a 66-year-old female of Cairo, Ill., for five counts of first-degree murder.
In May of 2018, ISP DCI Investigators started an investigation into the homicide of Tomie Edwards, a 63-year-old male from Cairo, Ill.,
His body was pulled from a river in Madisonville, Ky on May 23, 2018.
An autopsy revealed Edwards had died as a result of homicidal means.
A thorough investigation ensued and on Aug. 11, 2020, Davis was arrested for concealment of homicidal death, a Class 3 felony.
She was released after posting bond.
