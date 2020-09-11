Bi-County Health Department reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 13 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Two cases are in Franklin County and 11 are in Williamson County.
There have been a total of 1,153 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 408 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 27 deaths in Williamson County and 1 death in Franklin County related to COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 656 have recovered in Williamson County and 271 have recovered in Franklin County.
