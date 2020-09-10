What you need to know Sept. 10

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, September 10.
Fog could impact your morning commute.
Wake-up temps this morning will be in the 60s.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.
Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with feel like temps in the low 90s.
There is a 5-10% chance of sprinkles or isolated afternoon showers in our northern areas of southeast Missouri.
This evening will be clam with more clouds and overnight fog is possible.
More clouds move in on Friday.
There are slight chances for rain over the weekend.
Cooler temps move in by next week.
- Three people died in a wind-whipped Northern California wildfire that has forced thousands of people from their homes while carving a 25-mile path of destruction through mountainous terrain and parched foothills.
- A McCracken County deputy is on paid administrative leave following a deadly shooting.
- City Officials and the Sikeston Department of Public Safety are cracking down on drivers running stop signs near an elementary school.
- The Southern 7 Health Department says state health officials will be offering free drive-thru testing for the coronavirus at the Pulaski County Clinic on Sunday, September 13 .
- Stolen trailers containing $450,000 worth of Meals Ready to Eat bound to help with hurricane relief efforts in Louisiana have been recovered in Tennessee.
- Southeast Missouri State University announced an expansion of test optional admissions and scholarship offerings for beginning freshmen in fall 2021.
- Kansas City Chiefs fans who file into Arrowhead stadium Thursday for a masked and socially distanced start to the NFL season won’t be wearing headdresses or face paint amid a nationwide push for racial justice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
- A Cape Girardeau restaurant is making sure people still get a taste of fair food, even though the SEMO District Fair’s canceled because of the pandemic.
- A North Carolina couple, married for 48 years, died from COVID-19 within four minutes of each other while holding hands in the hospital.
- Workers at the St. Louis Zoo were shocked and thrilled when a python who’s over 50 years old laid eggs, even though she hasn’t been near a male snake in more than 15 years.
