West Frankfort firefighters honored for saving woman’s life in October

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Three West Frankfort firefighters were honored for their heroic efforts during a City Council meeting on Tuesday, September 8.
Captain Jon Alexander, firefighter Gaston Saillez and paid on-call firefighter Willie Herron were recognized for saving the life of a fire victim.
The three men pulled a woman from her burning mobile home on Monroe St. on October 5, 2019.
The brave men received the State Award of Excellence for saving the woman’s life.
A ceremony to present them with the award was originally scheduled to take place in Springfield, but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
