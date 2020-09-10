West Frankfort firefighters honored for saving woman’s life in October

Captain Jon Alexander, firefighter Gaston Saillez and paid on-call firefighter Willie Herron were recognized for saving the life of a fire victim. (Source: City of West Frankfort, IL/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller | September 10, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 10:46 AM

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - Three West Frankfort firefighters were honored for their heroic efforts during a City Council meeting on Tuesday, September 8.

Captain Jon Alexander, firefighter Gaston Saillez and paid on-call firefighter Willie Herron were recognized for saving the life of a fire victim.

The three men pulled a woman from her burning mobile home on Monroe St. on October 5, 2019.

The brave men received the State Award of Excellence for saving the woman’s life.

A ceremony to present them with the award was originally scheduled to take place in Springfield, but was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

