Watching for some scattered storms by the weekend

Another warm, but mainly afternoon and evening expected. Highs for most areas will top out in the mid to upper 80s. A few more clouds expected in our far northwestern counties. There is a slight chance a few showers in this area, but overall rain chances stay very low. Tonight will be mainly clear, with some patchy fog possible. Lows will be in the mid 60s for most of the area. Friday looks very similar to your Thursday forecast, with warm and mainly dry conditions. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, with just a small chance for an isolated shower. As a front pushes through the area on Saturday, this will bring our best chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Not everyone will see the rain, but this will bring about a 20 to 30 percent chance for a shower or thunderstorm. We are still tracking slightly cooler weather for much of next week.