This Morning: 60s And Fog Outside

Fog will be present in areas across the Heartland again this morning. Temperatures are in the 60s with mostly clear skies. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be around today with high temps reaching the mid 80s where thicker clouds are in our northwestern counties to the upper 80s in our southern counties. The southern half of the Heartland may see feel-like temps in the low 90s. Northern areas in southeast Missouri have about a 5-10% chance of seeing a few sprinkles/isolated shower this afternoon.