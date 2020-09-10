50th Annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Extravaganza to go virtual

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The 50th Annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Extravaganza will go virtual this year.
It’s scheduled for November 21 and 22.
According to the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, they chose not to hold the fair in person after consulting with vendors, shoppers, workers and volunteers, and considering health and safety guidelines.
The show showcases one-of-a-kind handmade items, drawing patrons from Wisconsin, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois and Arkansas.
“We understand that a virtual format is a much different experience. However, we hope you will support the artists, vendors, and Arts Council by visiting and participating in our virtual fair," Sara Steffens, director of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri said in a statement.
They plan to release more information about the virtual experience at a later date.
The Arts Council said it will honor rollovers and decisions made after the September 1 deadline. They encourage vendors to roll over to next year to maintain their spot for the 2021 year.
You can sign up for the virtual option at no extra cost, with an option to have your virtual craft fair fee of $50 deducted from your current rollover. The remaining balance would then be due during sign in a the 2021 show. For more information, you can contact Kelly Downes at ArtsCouncilCraftFair@gmail.com.
