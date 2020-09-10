S7HD reports 15 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is confirming 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Two cases are in Alexander County, one is in Hardin County, four are in Johnson County, three are in Massac County, two are in Pulaski County, and three are in Union County.
Southern Seven Health Department is reporting 5 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Currently, there are 695 residents from the Southern Seven region who have recovered.
Southern Seven is reporting 24 deaths reported in the region since the start of the pandemic.
