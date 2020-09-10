Sen. Hawley says he has ‘no interest’ in serving on Supreme Court

Sen. Hawley says he has ‘no interest’ in serving on Supreme Court
In reply to President Trump announcing Sen. Hawley on a short list for the Supreme Court, Hawley said he would not accept a nomination.
By Marsha Heller | September 10, 2020 at 9:32 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 9:32 AM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced he is adding 20 names to a list of Supreme Court candidates he’s pledged to choose from, if he has future vacancies to fill.

In that list, Pres. Trump named Missouri Senator Josh Hawley as a potential candidate along with other Republicans.

Sen. Hawley responded to Trump’s announcement on Twitter Wednesday by a stating he would not accept a nomination to the Supreme Court. He said he told the President, " Missourians elected me to fight for them in the Senate, and I have no interest in the high court. I look forward to confirming constitutional conservatives."

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.