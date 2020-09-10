Sen. Hawley says he has ‘no interest’ in serving on Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced he is adding 20 names to a list of Supreme Court candidates he’s pledged to choose from, if he has future vacancies to fill.
In that list, Pres. Trump named Missouri Senator Josh Hawley as a potential candidate along with other Republicans.
Sen. Hawley responded to Trump’s announcement on Twitter Wednesday by a stating he would not accept a nomination to the Supreme Court. He said he told the President, " Missourians elected me to fight for them in the Senate, and I have no interest in the high court. I look forward to confirming constitutional conservatives."
