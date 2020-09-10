Reynolds Co., Mo. Health Dept. reports 34th case of COVID-19

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Reynolds County Health Department reported its 34th case of COVID-19 on Thursday, September 10.
The health department said the case is considered community acquired.
Health department staff is working in the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts of the person who were possibly exposed. If there were any, health officials will provide guidance to them and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.
The health department urged the public to take appropriate precautions including good hygiene, social distancing and limiting in-person interactions.
If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, stay home and contact your health care provider or urgent care center for further guidance.
