New tech. helps train Shawnee Community College criminal justice students

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) -Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Ill. has purchased a “Shoot/Don’t shoot” simulator for their criminal justice students to get a sense of how high intensity situations feel.
“I thought it would be good for the program with students to get this exposure to things.” said Eric Howard, Criminal Justice Professor and current Desoto Police Officer.
He stated it’s a great tool for the community that they want local law enforcement to use this for training as well.
The department just has to give them a call to make an appointment.
“It’s great training they do it in the police academies so, the more training the better the officer,” stated Howard.
It gives them the real perspective of being an officer.
“For the student coming in that’s had no exposure it gives them the ability to have the reaction to think about while they are doing things if its appropriate it gives them those good cognitive skills to build on,” said Howard.
Rob Betts, a professor at Shawnee Community College who is also certified in the simulator said this will give a leg up to their students. “If you don’t have some type of simulator where you can do these sort of drills then the drill often times come when you are in a scenario on the street.”
Betts said it will benefit their students in the long run, allowing them to walk through these certain high intensity situations.
“It’s going to make a difference in policing. I think, for our area and wherever our students end up going and serving as police officers and law enforcement”
Howard said, they have one goal for their students and that is to become the best officers they can be. “Our goal is to help students become better informed in using force and training them on what’s excessive and what’s not.”
