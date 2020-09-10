1 new COVID-19 case reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County, Illinois Health Department announced on Thursday, Sept. 10 that one more individual has tested positive for COVD-19.
The new patient is a woman in her 40s.
Currently, 314 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Perry County, including 14 deaths.
As of Thursday, there are 24 active cases, with 276 patients released from isolation.
The health department reports there have been 4,699 negative test results in Perry County.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.