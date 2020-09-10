3 more COVID-19 cases reported in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department is reporting three more COVID-19 cases.
This brings the total to 675.
“Do your part every moment of the day to keep from spreading this virus.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“We all want schools, sporting events for our children and places of business to continue to be open. And the only way to do so is if the spread of the virus is low” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
