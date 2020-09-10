Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Don’t dump aquariums

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking citizens to avoid spreading harmful invasive species by not dumping aquariums in rivers, ponds and lakes.
According to the Department, a non-native fish was found recently at Blue Springs Lake in the Kansas City area.
They said a bass angler caught a tropical, 10-inch oscar fish on a crankbait while fishing at the lake. While the head and mouth somewhat resembled a bluegill, they said the tail, fins and coloration did not resemble a native Missouri fish.
An MDC fisheries management biologist identified it as a type of oscar fish kept in aquariums. This fish’s native habitat is tropical South America.
Oscars are members of the cichlid fish family.
According to Jake Colehour, MDC fisheries management biologist, this oscar fish will not survive Missouri’s cold-water temperatures in winter, but many non-native aquatic plants and fish kept in aquariums can survive and become invasive.
He said they often out-compete natives for food and habitat because they don’t have native predators or foragers. Non-native fish can crowd out sport fish or baitfish they feed on. They can also spread disease to native fish.
Colehour said invasive aquatic plants can completely choke a pond, or lake, harming native fish and making those waters difficult for use by anglers, boaters and swimmers.
According to MDC, aquarium dumping is illegal and especially a problem in urban areas.
They say alternatives are available. Stores that sell aquarium fish will often take them back. You can also check online for aquarium clubs in your area. They often have members that will take unwanted fish and plants.
Also, the Department said anglers should not dump bait buckets into lakes or rivers. They say you should pour them out away from the water on shore or save the bait for another trip.
Dumping bait buckets is a way invasive fish or crayfish can be moved into new waters.
