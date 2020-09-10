Ky. State Police to lay wreath for COVID-19 victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police Honor Guard will place a wreath in the Capitol rotunda in honor of the more than 1,000 Kentuckians who have died from COVID-19.
The somber ceremony will take place on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. central.
Governor Andy Beshear and the Handbell Ensemble from the First United Methodist Church in Frankfort will also be in attendance.
The Handbell Ensemble will ring bells during the wreath-laying ceremony.
On Wednesday, Gov. Beshear ordered flags at all state office buildings to be lowered to half-staff for one week as a tribute to all Kentuckians who have passed away due to COVID-19.
Flags at state office buildings should be lowered to half-staff starting at sunrise on Thursday, September 10, and remain so until sunset on Wednesday, September 16.
Governor Beshear encouraged individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the state to join in the tribute.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 677 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 16 additional deaths.
Currently, 53,977 Kentuckians have tested positive for the virus, including 1,013 deaths.
