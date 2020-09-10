Kentucky to hold statewide moment of silence in remembrance of 9/11

“We will never forget the horror of that terrible day or the thousands of Americans killed in the crashes into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field, but neither will we forget the heroic acts of courage from first responders, health care providers and everyday Americans who came together to help save the injured and prevent further loss. Let’s remember the unity we felt as a nation in those moments and carry some of that same solidarity in our hearts with us as we confront the challenges of today.”

Gov. Beshear