Kentucky to hold statewide moment of silence in remembrance of 9/11

By Ashley Smith | September 10, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 4:15 PM

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - A statewide moment of silence with be held across Kentucky in remembrance of those who lost their lives, and the survivors of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Lead by Gov. Beshear, the moment of silence will begin at 8:46 a.m., the moment when American Airlines Flight 11 thundered into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Flight 11 was just the first of four planes intentionally crashed by hijackers.

“We will never forget the horror of that terrible day or the thousands of Americans killed in the crashes into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field, but neither will we forget the heroic acts of courage from first responders, health care providers and everyday Americans who came together to help save the injured and prevent further loss. Let’s remember the unity we felt as a nation in those moments and carry some of that same solidarity in our hearts with us as we confront the challenges of today.”
Gov. Beshear

Flags will be lowered half-staff on 9/11 for Patriot Day, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House

The moment of silence will be streamed on Facebook and Youtube.

