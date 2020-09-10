Kentucky to hold statewide moment of silence in remembrance of 9/11

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - A statewide moment of silence with be held across Kentucky in remembrance of those who lost their lives, and the survivors of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Lead by Gov. Beshear, the moment of silence will begin at 8:46 a.m., the moment when American Airlines Flight 11 thundered into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
Flight 11 was just the first of four planes intentionally crashed by hijackers.
Flags will be lowered half-staff on 9/11 for Patriot Day, in accordance with a proclamation from the White House
