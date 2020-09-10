Jackson Fire Rescue to unveil 9/11 memorial

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Friday marks a solemn anniversary in American history, 19 years since the terrorist attack that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people. A Heartland fire department will unveil a monument to remember the 343 firefighters who died that day.
Jackson Fire Chief Jason Mouser watched as the final touches are placed on their 9/11 memorial. The department will unveil the memorial during a small ceremony Friday at 9:11 in the morning.
“Even though I don’t know a single member in New York, we hurt with them. We hurt for the families that still have to, live each and every year that this day passes,” he said.
Mouser said it was an idea that took three years to realize. “It actually came from the officers and fire fighters of the department getting together and coming up with a way to memorialize our brothers and sisters in New York and the sacrifice they made, would be 19 years tomorrow.”
He said when you visit the memorial, the pave stones are in the shape of a pentagon and standing in the middle are two granite towers.
“On those twin towers, are the names of the 343 men and woman fire fighters that died that day on September 11th,” he said.
Due to the virus, on Friday, Mouser said they will only officially unveil this memorial to the department and city officials.
“The virus has kind of kept us from having from having the event that we wanted, but it’s not going to rain on our parade from getting this open,” he said.
He said this memorial is for everyone to remember the lives lost. “We want the public to come and see it. This is for the community, it’s for the county and we’re excited to see it and take part in it as well.”
Mouser said they are keeping the event to a minimum to keep the community safe from the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.