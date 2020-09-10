Jackson Co. Health Dept. receives $2.8M grant for expanded COVID-19 testing

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department was awarded a $2.8 million grant for expanded COVID-19 testing in the county and Southern Illinois University campus.
SIH will receive $567,000 from the grant and SIU will receive $149,000.
The grant will allow SIH to expand testing at off-site locations, including the SIU campus. It also provides additional resources for contact tracing, equipment and staff.
With the money, SIH will begin twice-weekly, on-site testing on the SIU campus starting on Monday, September 14. Tests will be available by appointment for any student, faculty or staff member regardless of symptoms. Locations, times and registration information will be posted on the university’s coronavirus website on Friday, September 11.
SIH officials believe results will be available in 24-48 hours. SIH has already worked with the university to provide drive-thru testing for students, faculty and staff at its testing site on 500 W. Main St.
The grant will also support the purchase of lab and testing equipment that will expand in-house and testing and decrease the turnaround time for results. In addition, funding will help cover testing costs for individuals who are uninsured.
SIU will use the money to buy equipment and supplies that will allow medical staff to get on-site test results for symptomatic students who visit the Student Health Center for tests. Currently, tests taken on campus are sent to SIH for a final diagnosis.
Funding will also support the hiring of a nurse to help coordinate testing on campus, buy quarantine kits to support students placed in quarantine and buy additional COVID-19 signage for the campus.
Bart Hagston, administrator of the Jackson County Health Department, said $2.1 million of the grant will be used to fund the health department’s contact tracing efforts through May 2021.
He said 15 new employees have joined the department’s existing team dedicated to reducing transmission of COVID-19 through contact tracing, isolation and quarantine, coordinating resources and providing up-to-date information.
The grant money is from a partnership between the health department, Southern Illinois Healthcare and Southern Illinois University Carbondale. It was awarded by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Funding came to the state through the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act and the CARES Act.
Hagston said the department developed the grant application with input from SIH and SIU and submitted it this summer.
“The health department saw the university and SIH as logical partners in efforts to expand testing and tracing,” said Hagston. “SIH was already positioned as a regional leader in conducting COVID-19 testing but was looking for ways to increase efficiency and volume. The university wanted to make testing more widely available to faculty, staff and students.”
As of Thursday, September 10, SIH has conducted nearly 33,000 COVID-19 tests, increasing from 500 a week at the start of the pandemic to 2,700 now, said SIH Chief Medical Officer Marci Moore-Connelley, MD
