Illinois receives $16 million in grants for pandemic response jobs

“Even when times are hard – especially when times are hard – we have to invest in the things that lift up our communities – and we gather today to celebrate another such effort. I’m proud to announce that a $16.6 million investment to expand job opportunities for Illinoisans who have become unemployed in the COVID-19 pandemic – to place, train and hire nearly 1,300 people for an array of jobs in Rockford and across the state,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This federal funding – made possible by the Department of Labor’s Emergency Recovery and Disaster Recovery Grant programs – will help us address a goal for reinvigorating our economy that is two-fold — returning more of our residents to the job while simultaneously addressing new economic demands brought on by COVID-19.”