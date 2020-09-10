Heartland Football Friday Week 3

Heartland Football Friday Week 3
Heartland Football Friday on September 11. (Source: Sarah Shaffer)
By Amber Ruch | September 10, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 5:01 PM

(KFVS) - It’s Heartland Football Friday Week 3 on Friday, September 11.

You can click here to check scores on Friday night.

Some of our featured games this week include:

  • Poplar Bluff at Jackson (Game of the Week)
  • Chaffee at Kelly
  • Hayti at Scott City
  • Malden at Charleston
  • Portageville at East Prairie
  • Caruthersville at Doniphan
  • Ste. Genevieve at Kennett
  • Sikeston at Farmington
  • Mayfield at McCracken County
  • Dexter at New Madrid County Central

Send us your photos or videos from the games below.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.