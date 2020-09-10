Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 4:30 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 10.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 667 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths on Wednesday.
A total of 53,977 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,013 deaths and 10,725 recoveries.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is 3.84%.
Currently, 937,153 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.
