Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 4:30 p.m.
In Wednesday's briefing, Gov. Beshear emphasized that the most important action Kentuckians can take to fight the coronavirus is to wear a mask. (Source: unsplash.com)
By Marsha Heller | September 10, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 10:23 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 10.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 667 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths on Wednesday.

A total of 53,977 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,013 deaths and 10,725 recoveries.

The positivity rate in Kentucky is 3.84%.

Currently, 937,153 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.

