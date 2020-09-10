Free COVID-19 drive-thru testing event to be held in Jefferson Co., Ill.

BLUFORD, Ill. (KFVS) - A free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event will be held in Bluford, Illinois on Saturday September 12.
Bluford is a village east of Mt. Vernon in Jefferson County, Ill.
The mobile testing event will be held at the New Life Missionary Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Testing is open to the public.
No appointment is needed.
Anyone can be tested.
Health officials say those who wish to be tested can do so, even if they do not have COVID-19 symptoms.
Officials with the Illinois Department of Public Health will be conducting the tests, which will be simple nasal swabs.
Those getting a test will need to wear a face mask and provide heath workers with a valid phone numbers. Test results will be delivered by phone.
For more information about the mobile testing event, contact the Jefferson County, Illinois Health Department (JCHD) at 618-244-7134.
The drive-thru testing by IDPH is in conjunction with JCHD, the Village of Bluford and Project Mom and Dad.
