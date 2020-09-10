Former presidential candidate Buttigieg highlights fall lineup for SIU’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg headlines the fall schedule of speakers hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.
Buttigieg was a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.
He will participate in the Institute’s “Understanding Our New World” series via Zoom at noon on September 24.
John Shaw, Institute director, will discuss Buttigieg’s political rise, the 2020 presidential campaign and his teaching assignment at the University of Notre Dame.
In addition to Buttigieg, the Institute’s fall schedule will include conversations with:
- Sept. 18, 10 a.m. - U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio
- Sept. 21, noon - Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations
- Sept. 30, 2 p.m. - John Danforth, former U.S. senator from Missouri and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations
- Oct. 6, 1 p.m. - Hanh Le, executive director of the Weissberg Foundation
- Oct. 20, 2 p.m. - Illinois State Sen., and Senate Majority Leader Kimberly A. Lightford, D-Chicago
- Nov. 12, 10 a.m. - Illinois State Rep. Theresa Mah, D-Chicago
Additional speakers may be added to the schedule.
The Institute recently launched a “Meet the Mayor” series that will include monthly discussions with mayors from different Illinois communities.
The series began on Sept. 9 with a discussion with Mayor Leon Rockingham, Jr. of North Chicago and the current president of the Illinois Municipal League.
