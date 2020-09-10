First Alert: Fog again this morning, hot afternoon

(KFVS) - Fog could impact your morning commute.
Wake-up temps this morning will be in the 60s.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.
Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with feel like temps in the low 90s.
There is a 5-10% chance of sprinkles or isolated afternoon showers in our northern areas of southeast Missouri.
This evening will be clam with more clouds and overnight fog is possible.
More clouds move in on Friday.
There are slight chances for rain over the weekend.
Cooler temps move in by next week.
