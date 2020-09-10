Confederate Monument Relocation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
The confederate monument once located in Iver’s Square will soon me displaced, one more time. But this time, it will be leaving the city.
It’s a monument on a journey. It was donated to the city in 1931, moved to Ivers square in 1995 and now it’s headed to St. Louis in 2020.
“We’re very pleased that we were able to identify and find a new home for the monument. Someone that I think will be able to present it’s history in context and tell the whole story of the civil war.”
Deputy city manager Molly Menher says it was her job to make calls, to find the monument a new home.
“After the council directed us to move it to storage, staff started to contact different entities about the possibility of them taking the monument on or finding it a new home.”
“One of those calls that I made was to the Missouri Civil War Museum at Jefferson Barracks in the St. Louis Region.”
Executive Director of the Missouri Civil War Museum Mark Trout says, they are happy to take the donated monument back into possession.
“One of the reasons the Museum is involved is because we are the Missouri Civil War Museum and this is a Civil War Memorial and we’re here to preserve and protect items of the past.”
The Confederate Monument is set to be removed from storage and taken away by the end of the month.
