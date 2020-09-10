Carbondale police investigating shots fired on E. Birch St.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after gunfire hits a home.
At around 12:26 a.m. on Thursday, September 10 police responded to the 300 block of East Birch Street for a report of shots fired.
They say the gunfire hit a home in the 300 block of E. Birch St. causing damage.
No injuries were reported.
Police say there is not any suspect information to provide at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
