Carbondale mail carrier indicted for embezzling mail

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A federal grand jury indicted a post office employee with embezzling mail.
Athens A. Shorey, also known as Athens A. DeMartini, 33, of Cobden, was charged on Tuesday, September 8 with two counts of embezzlement of mail by a post service employee. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois, Shorey worked as a letter carrier for the Carbondale Post Office.
The indictment charged that on May 23, 2020, and again on May 27, 2020, Shorey embezzled mail she was supposed to be delivering.
According to the indictment, Shorey embezzled 10 pieces of mail on May 23 and three more pieces of mail on May 27.
The indictment stated that two of the three pieces of mail embezzled on May 27 were sent by banks.
After the alleged embezzlements were discovered, Shorey voluntarily resigned from her position with the Postal Service.
An arraignment will be held on September 28 at 10:45 a.m. at the federal courthouse in Benton, Ill.
The investigation was conducted by agents from the United States Postal Service - Office of the Inspector General, and officers of the Carbondale Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott A. Verseman.
