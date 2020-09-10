Calcasieu’s Division of Planning clarifies what storm-related repairs need permits

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Division of Planning and Development sector of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has given more information on which storm-related repairs need permits.
Calcasieu Parish residents that live in unincorporated areas need permits if electrical services were damaged, like the weatherhead. They also need permits for structural damage repair, such as new framing for roof repair.
Though, they do not need permits if the electrical damage is only the utility company’s components, such as a line being down at the road. A permit is also not needed if the damage is cosmetic, like replacing shingles, tarping, non-structural roofing, and demolition.
More details are provided here.
Division of Planning would also like to remind the public that a temporary office has opened up. There, they are beginning to issue temporary work licenses and permits for those needing to perform Hurricane Laura recovery work in the parish.
The office, located at Prien Lake Park, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
To apply for and check the status of building permits online, click here.
More questions? Call (337) 721-3600 or (337) 721-3610. Though, staff is limited so they ask that you please be patient when calling.
