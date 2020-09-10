Bi-County Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 related death, 65 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON, Ill. (KFVS) - Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 65 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death at a Williamson County long term care facility.
Franklin County has 19 of the new cases, Williamson County has 46.
To date, there have been a total of 1142 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 406 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County.
There has been 27 deaths in Williamson County and one death in Franklin County.
Of these positive cases, 656 have recovered in Williamson County and 271 have recovered in Franklin County.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.