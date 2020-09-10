Above average temperatures continue into the weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are still seeing above average temperatures across the area with mostly clear skies. We are watching a few isolated showers to our west but these will likely diminish before moving into our area. Temperatures will slowly fall through the 70s later this evening. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.
Friday will be partly cloudy and warm. We could see an isolated shower or two but most areas will remain dry. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s.
We will see a front move into the area over the weekend. This could bring a few scattered storms on Saturday, especially across our northern counties. It will remain warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s.
