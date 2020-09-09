What you need to know Sept. 9

(KFVS) -Good morning, it is Wednesday, September 9.
Wake-up temps are in the upper 60s. There will also be light to patchy fog in some areas of the Heartland this morning.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny, very warm and humid.
Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, but feel-like temps will be in the low 90s.
A few clouds will move into southeast Missouri this afternoon. There is a small chance for an isolated shower in this region.
Rain chances for the rest of the week are about 10%.
The drier trend will push into the weekend with a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm when a front passes through the Heartland on Saturday and Sunday.
Temperatures return to the low 80s next week.
- The Trump administration will announce Wednesday that it is withdrawing additional troops from Iraq.
- Thousands of firefighters are battling dozens of wildfires in much of the western United States. Several firefighters have been hurt and more than 150 people have been rescued after they were stranded in a burning forest.
- An illegal marijuana growing operation where seven people were fatally shot in a small, rural Southern California town had the markings of organized crime, authorities said Tuesday.
- Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates whether a patient suffered a serious side effect or if the illness had nothing to do with the shot.
- A Heartland animal shelter is warning the community of a scammer using their name to get money.
- The Confederate Monument that the City of Cape Girardeau recently moved to a storage facility is being reclaimed by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
- Parents in the Heartland are finding long waiting lists when it comes to finding childcare.
- Perry County Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service now has an important lifesaving tool available to its paramedic crews.
- The founder of The Jelly Belly jelly beans is giving away one of his candy factories as part of a nationwide treasure hunt.
- A single mother of four in Florida says her children’s lemonade stand is the family’s only source of income, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Congress is expected to vote on a bill this month that would federally decriminalize marijuana.
- Folks in western Nebraska went from summer shorts to winter coats in just a few days.
