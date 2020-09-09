Warm temperatures will continue through the week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A cold front has stalled to our northwest keeping the Heartland warm and humid while our neighbors to the west cool off significantly. We will see warm temperatures this evening with dry conditions. Temperatures will slowly fall into the 70s with areas of patchy fog developing after midnight.
We look to remain dry once again with a few more clouds tomorrow than what we saw today however, there is a slight chance for an isolated shower mainly in our western counties. Friday will be partly cloudy and warm again. There will be a slim chance for a shower but most areas will remain dry.
Lows tonight will be in the middle to upper 60s. Highs tomorrow will reach the middle to upper 80s.
There may be a few scattered storms in our northern counties on Saturday but most areas will likely remain dry. Temperatures are trending warmer as well, with highs in the middle to upper 80s.
