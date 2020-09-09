Stoddard Co. Health Dept. reports COVID-19 outbreak at Puxico long-term nursing facility

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Health Department reported a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term face facility in Puxico.
According to the health department, a facility-wide testing was performed over the weekend.
They said facility-wide testing is mandatory after there is even a single positive test in a nursing home or an assisted living center, per the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The health department said they started receiving the results late on Tuesday afternoon. They said the results showed more than half of the residents are currently positive with COVID-19.
“Measures are being taken by the facility, as well as the local and state health departments, in addressing the current situation,” the health department said on Facebook.
They remind residents that masking, social distancing, hand washing and constant sanitation are still the best methods of deterring the spread of COVID-19.
