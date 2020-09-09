St. Charles resident receives $30,000 of baseball cards from unclaimed property

“This is a good reminder that unclaimed property can happen to anyone—from local governments, to families, to avid collectors,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “It’s important to check the unclaimed property list regularly and in these challenging times, an unexpected bonus can always help. Unlike other state offices, the Treasurer’s Office has the enviable task of returning money to Missourians. This is money that belongs to you and it is always gratifying to help get back in the hands of rightful owners.”