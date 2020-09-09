St. Charles resident receives $30,000 of baseball cards from unclaimed property

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A St. Charles residents has had $30,000 worth of baseball and other sports cards, including a Lou Brock rookie card, a signed Stan Musial card, and two Mickey Mantle cards, returned to him after they were found in a safe deposit box that was turned over to the unclaimed property division.
“This is a good reminder that unclaimed property can happen to anyone—from local governments, to families, to avid collectors,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “It’s important to check the unclaimed property list regularly and in these challenging times, an unexpected bonus can always help. Unlike other state offices, the Treasurer’s Office has the enviable task of returning money to Missourians. This is money that belongs to you and it is always gratifying to help get back in the hands of rightful owners.”
The collection returned contained around 100 baseball and basketball cards.
The Treasurer’s Office holds over $1 billion in unclaimed property. 1 in 10 Missourians has unclaimed property and the average return is $300.
Missourians can search and claim unclaimed property 24/7 at ShowMeMoney.com.
