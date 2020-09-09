Southeast Missouri Food Bank to hold telethon

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank will be hosting a telethon on social media, Sept. 10, to raise much-needed funds.
The telethon will feature performing artists of all kinds, as well as speakers on a wide range of topics related to hunger in southeast Missouri.
“Thursday will be an incredible day, a day in which southeast Missouri can really focus on the needs of our neighbors all over the region and make a difference in our effort to feed the hungry,” said Chief Executive Officer Joey Keys.
The virtual telethon received a big boost from a corporate sponsor who made a $40,000 matching pledge that will double donations up to that total amount.
“Big supporters take us a long way toward meeting our mission of helping feed the hungry all across southeast Missouri, and donors of every size are what we need to do the job,” Keys said.
