Sikeston PD steps up stop sign enforcement

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - City Officials and the Sikeston Department of Public Safety are cracking down on drivers running stop signs near the school.
Sikeston Police Chief James McMillen said that a neighbor has been alerting the police about drivers not obeying the stop sign. “He has concerns because he lives right there. He has children and of course he and his wife both travel in and out of there.”
The stop signs in question are located on the corner of Columbine and East Salcedo, adjacent to the school, which causes a concern for public safety.
“It’s a residential area and we have the kindergarten center there. We’re just asking everybody to stop,” stated McMillen.
McMillen said from now on you can expect to see a bigger police presence in the area. “In fact, you’ll see us there, you’ll see us pulling cars over, because we are going to step up enforcement even more than we have been. Because we’re trying to get control of that situation.”
A neighbor said he wants to make sure there are no more dramatic accidents in the area, so residents can remain safe.
