S7HD reports 7 new COVID-19 cases in the region

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is confirming seven new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
There is one new case in each of the following counties:
- Hardin County
- Johnson County
- Massac County
- Pope County
- Pulaski County
- Union County
Southern Seven also reports five new recovered cases of COVID-19.
Currently, there are 690 residents from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
Southern Seven has reported 24 deaths reported in the region since the start of the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.