Perry County School Dist. provides free meals to students

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Students in the Heartland will continue to eat for free through the rest of the year.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the extension of the summer food program.
This means children can eat for free Monday through Friday through the fall.
Parents like April Weibrecht said they’re thankful the school is able to offer these free meals.
“It’s been a real lifesaver the last couple of days,” Weibrecht said. “I do not have to worry about breakfast or lunch and it just eases a lot with the work day.”
Families who’ve been accepted for the program can pick up their kids' meals Monday through Friday outside of the Perryville High School cafeteria.
The food service Director Debra Baer said this extension from the USDA accepts all children 18 and under in Perry County.
“It’s a wonderful thing for our community, we’re happy to see our kids, it was exciting to see them last week at school but it’s exciting to see them come through and see their faces,” Baer said.
She said she’s hearing positive feedback from parents as well. “That was nice to hear.”
“We’ve served a little over 400 kids each day so we’re pretty excited about that so it was a good start,” stated Baer.
“I think it’s going to help a lot of people out. Very impressed,” Weibrecht said.
The school will distribute free meals through the end of December.
Parents who are Perry County residents can sign up through the Perry County School District’s website.
