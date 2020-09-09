Patchy/Light Fog This Morning With Cooler Temps

There will be some light to patchy fog this Wednesday morning. Thicker fog will be focused in southern Illinois and northern areas in southeast Missouri. Temperatures will range in the 60s before sunrise. Today will be mostly sunny and looking like the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the upper 80s to 90 degrees. Heat index values will be in the low 90s. There will be a few more clouds moving in to our Missouri today, these have a very small chance of an isolated shower. The main picture will be another dry day overall.