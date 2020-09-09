Paducah native to serve as district judge for the Western Dist. of Kentucky

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah native was named district judge for the Western District of Kentucky.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced Benjamin Beaton to the members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee. Beaton was nominated by President Donald Trump.
“Ben, a Paducah native, graduated from Kentucky’s Centre College where he developed an extraordinary reputation,” McConnell said. “The school’s president placed Ben in the top two percent of all students he’d known in nearly a half-century as an educator. He went on to excel at Columbia Law School, serving as a law review editor.”
McConnell went on to congratulate Beaton, his wife Andrea and their four children on his nomination.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.